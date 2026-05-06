An update has surfaced regarding the potential WWE future of Hiromu Takahashi, with multiple reports suggesting he could be the next major New Japan star heading to NXT.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced regarding it being “highly likely” both Takahashi and EVIL would eventually make the jump to WWE.

That speculation already began to take shape when EVIL debuted on the April 28 episode of NXT, confronting NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo in a surprise appearance.

Things escalated further on this week’s NXT, where WWE aired a vignette confirming EVIL’s new identity as Naraku, with his in-ring debut now scheduled for next week.

Behind the scenes, one source notes that there is growing buzz within the WWE Performance Center that Takahashi is also expected to land in WWE at some point.

Adding another layer to the situation, a separate source indicated that some within WWE believe Takahashi could end up using the name “Nox Raijin,” which WWE previously filed to trademark on April 28.

This also comes after recent reports suggesting that the “Nox Raijin” name may ultimately be assigned to another talent in NXT, rather than EVIL or Takahashi.

For context, Hiromu Takahashi is a decorated star in Japan, boasting four Best of the Super Juniors tournament wins, five reigns as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, and captured the World Tag League and IWGP Tag Team Championships in 2024 alongside Tetsuya Naito.

(H/T: BodySlam+)