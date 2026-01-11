An NXT women’s division regular who has been off television for several months is reportedly nearing a return.

Jaida Parker has not appeared on NXT programming since competing in a battle royal on the October 7, 2025 episode of the show. According to a recent report, Parker is expected to make her return in the near future.

The reason for Parker’s absence from NXT TV has not been made clear. Despite being off weekly programming, she has remained active on the NXT live event circuit during that stretch.

Parker’s most recent in-ring appearance came at the December 20 NXT house show in Dade City, Florida, where she picked up a victory over Tyra Mae Steele.

A return could come at a pivotal time.

The NXT women’s division has undergone noticeable changes in recent months, with several talents moving on to the main roster. Jordynne Grace was officially called up to SmackDown after spending just under a year in NXT, while Lash Legend has also transitioned to the blue brand and is now aligned with Nia Jax.

There have also been internal discussions about potential main roster call-ups for Blake Monroe and Jacy Jayne. However, a recent update indicated that neither name is currently expected to be promoted imminently.

(H/T: BodySlam+)