A familiar face may be inching closer to a WWE comeback.

Chad Gable has been sidelined for months, last competing on the June 17 taping of WWE Speed, where El Grande Americano defeated Berto.

His disappearance from TV was explained a few days later on the June 23 Raw, when Penta snapped his arm in a backstage segment.

It was soon after confirmed that Gable had suffered a rotator cuff tear that required surgery.

One source is now reporting that Gable is expected at the WWE Performance Center this week as he begins the process of getting cleared for an in-ring return.

Back in July, Gable briefly addressed the injury while appearing at a Minnesota Twins game, his arm still in a sling.

Speaking to a local reporter, he said, “I have a little injury to my rotator cuff. But what it did do was buy me some time off the road to be home with my family and do stuff like this, go to a baseball game on a Sunday which I never get to do. So find the bright side, right?”

Before the injury, Gable was splitting duties between his usual persona and the masked El Grande Americano character.

In his absence, Ludwig Kaiser is believed to have taken over the Americano role, and recently dropped the WWE Speed Championship, wrestling under the mask—to Jasper Troy at NXT Gold Rush.

