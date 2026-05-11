More details are continuing to emerge regarding Asuka’s current WWE status following speculation that surfaced after WWE Backlash.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s premium live event, there had been growing talk internally and online that Asuka could be “semi-retired” from WWE. However, there still appears to be confusion surrounding exactly what that means and whether the longtime star is officially stepping away from the ring.

A new update on Monday indicated that Asuka is still believed to be connected with WWE despite the rumors making the rounds.

According to the latest information, there has been internal discussion within WWE suggesting that Asuka could be returning to Japan for an extended stay due to a family-related matter. Specific details regarding the situation remain unclear, and the report noted that the information has not been fully confirmed.

Interestingly enough, Asuka was reportedly in Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday, the same city hosting this week’s episode of WWE Raw. At this time, it’s unknown whether she is scheduled to appear on the show, as neither Asuka nor IYO SKY had been advertised in advance.

One thing that is known is that Asuka signed a new long-term WWE contract during the summer of 2024. While the exact length of the agreement has never been publicly disclosed, many WWE talents around that period were reportedly signing five-year deals.

Meanwhile, several WWE stars have continued posting messages and tributes directed at Asuka across social media following Backlash. Despite the speculation, none of those posts have directly referenced retirement, semi-retirement, or any official departure from WWE competition.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Asuka’s WWE status continue to surface. Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Knoxville, TN.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)