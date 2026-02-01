More details have emerged regarding Ava’s decision to part ways with WWE.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Ava’s departure during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding her exit from the company.

The former NXT General Manager confirmed this week that last Tuesday’s episode of NXT marked her final appearance, noting that she ultimately chose not to re-sign with WWE.

According to Meltzer, the decision was straightforward and largely personal.

“I’ve talked to and heard from several people and the general thing was is just she didn’t want to do it anymore. There was no compelling reason,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer went on to explain that Ava has options outside of WWE, pointing to her family’s background.

“It was just one of those things where her parents own a studio and they thought that she’s probably going to end up working there. She doesn’t have to do it.”

Another layer to the situation involves Ava’s partner, Tatyanna Dumas, who was recently released by WWE. Meltzer noted that while the timing raised some questions, there’s no clear indication that Dumas’ release directly influenced Ava’s choice.

“One person had contacted me and mentioned Tatyanna Dumas, who is her girlfriend, was cut, which we didn’t hear just a couple of weeks ago. They weren’t quite saying that’s why she quit but it was something that people put one and one together that maybe that had something to do with it, maybe it didn’t, I don’t know.”

Worth noting: WWE made no mention of Ava’s impending departure on NXT.

Alvarez pointed out that Tuesday’s episode featured no indication that Ava was leaving, despite an ongoing storyline involving her and Tony D’Angelo that has been unfolding in recent weeks.

Meltzer emphasized that the departure was entirely Ava’s call.

“It was her decision, it’s not like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that.”

