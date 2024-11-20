B-Fab is being pushed on the WWE SmackDown brand these days, and many people behind the scenes are thrilled to see it happening.

On the November 15th episode of WWE SmackDown, B-Fab competed in the United States Title tournament. She was also featured in a backstage segment on the broadcast.

According to a report from Fightful Select, numerous staff and talent were watching the match from Gorilla and backstage. It is said that B-Fab often works hard to improve her skills.

Additionally, B-Fab is part of the New Hart Dungeon run by Natalya and Tyson Kidd. She is one of their most frequent visitors during her off time from WWE.

One WWE producer said, “Her initiative goes a long way. She’s been called up, released, brought back, put with a different group. She’s going above and beyond to make herself as available, useful and versatile as she can and always has a good attitude.”

In other news, the first-ever WWE ID Showcase will be taking place at the WWN Supershow on December 15th.

As of this writing, there is no word on which WWE ID Prospects will be involved in the match.

You can check out the official announcement below:

BREAKING: The first-ever “WWE ID Showcase Match” will be on the WWN Supershow! December 15th – Clearwater, FL – https://t.co/wN992mWiM4 WWE ID Prospect vs. WWE ID Prospect Stay tuned for more information 👀 pic.twitter.com/gQAWaeGuZK — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 20, 2024

