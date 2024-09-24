– Despite recent reports to the contrary, Bleacher Report (B/R) Live is not being “sunsetting” as a service altogether. Instead, AEW pay-per-views are simply going to no longer being carried on the service. As noted, there has been talk of AEW pay-per-views streaming on MAX as part of the new Warner Bros Discovery deal.

– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was not on the road with All Elite Wrestling after the AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in late-August. She is, however, scheduled to return on the road with AEW starting next week. As noted, she has been announced for the AEW five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite in her hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. on October 2. Serena Deeb has challenged her to a match at the 10/2 show.

What does Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. have in store for the 5th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite? Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/aDc4yOOc7o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2024

