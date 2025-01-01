An update on a familiar face to longtime wrestling fans has surfaced, as a former veteran WWE Superstar is now officially a free agent.

As noted in late 2024, Tom Pestock, previously known as Baron Corbin, has parted ways with WWE.

Pestock was notified two months ago that his contract would not be renewed, and that period has now ended.

This past weekend, Pestock was spotted backstage at the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view in Orlando, FL.

Corbin wrote about the news on X. He stated the following:

“I’m officially no longer under contract since i was not fired. I was told they were not extending. So if you’re making a horror movie, let me know ha ha ha ha. New year, no contract, let’s see what we can create.”

