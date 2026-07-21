Bayley’s WWE future continues to be the subject of speculation as her contract status remains unresolved.

While Bayley has recently been involved in a storyline with Lyra Valkyria that led some fans to wonder if she had been written off television, there has been no confirmation within WWE that she is off TV for the time being.

According to sources, Bayley’s current WWE deal is expected to expire by the end of the year, unless additional injury time is added. Although an exact expiration date has not been confirmed, the belief is that Bayley has not yet signed a new contract with WWE.

The expectation is that WWE will make a strong effort to keep the former Women’s Champion, though her situation has generated significant interest as the company continues to manage salary costs.

Bayley’s contract has also been a topic of discussion within AEW for quite some time. Those familiar with the situation believe AEW would have significant interest in pursuing her should she reach free agency.

Bayley has attended several AEW events in recent years, though it is said that AEW President Tony Khan avoids discussing potential deals with talent who are still under WWE contract. Even so, the possibility of Bayley eventually joining AEW has reportedly been discussed behind the scenes for close to a year.

One wrestling agent believes Bayley would benefit from allowing her contract to reach the negotiation stage, citing the leverage she could have with interest expected from both WWE and AEW. The agent also suggested that Bayley’s next deal could influence future WWE contract negotiations, particularly regarding guaranteed contract years and no-cut provisions, which have become a talking point after several WWE talent releases in recent years.

Industry observers also note that both WWE and AEW would likely be willing to offer Bayley lucrative multi-year deals. AEW’s willingness to cover travel expenses, honor the full length of contracts, and allow outside appearances has also been cited as a potential advantage.

Outside the ring, Bayley’s value is said to be just as strong. One source in the convention industry believes she would rank among the most sought-after wrestling personalities for autograph signings and meet-and-greets if she were to become available.

(H/T: Fightful Select)