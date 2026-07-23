Another update has surfaced regarding the WWE status of Bayley, as the women’s wrestling legend reportedly has “a big decision to make” about her future.

While Bayley has recently been involved in a storyline with Lyra Valkyria that led some fans to wonder if , there has been no confirmation within WWE that she is off TV for the time being.

According to sources, Bayley’s current WWE deal is expected to expire by the end of the year, unless additional injury time is added. Although an exact expiration date has not been confirmed, the belief is that Bayley has not yet signed a new contract with WWE.

Bayley’s contract has also been a topic of discussion within AEW for quite some time. Those familiar with the situation believe AEW would have significant interest in pursuing her should she reach free agency. She has attended multiple AEW events over the years, and has even been the subject of multiple recent teases by Mercedes Mone.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez had the following discussion about the Bayley situation:

Dave Meltzer: “The only thing that I was told is that she has a big decision to make.” Bryan Alvarez: “Well, that tells you everything you need to know then. Her deal’s coming up.” Meltzer: “Well, it’s not coming up for months, but I mean, again, I watched that show on Saturday and watching that show, I thought it was a blowoff. The stuff that Lyra Valkyria has said since makes it sound like a blowoff. Maybe she’s gonna come back in two weeks and attack Lyra and keep the thing going.“ Meltzer: “With Ricochet [who they compared to Bayley], he had not signed his new deal, and when he kept not signing his deal, they started assuming he was gone. There were even stories out that he was gone before he decided he was gone. But he was leaning toward being gone, and in the end he was gone. But if you remember that last angle that they did with him, it was done in a way where, if he signed his contract, it was gonna lead to a return based on that angle.” Alvarez: “I think this is the exact same thing. If (Bayley) ends up re-signing, then there’s a built-in angle with Lyra. And if she doesn’t re-sign, Lyra destroyed her and sent her out of the company. So I think that’s exactly what’s going on.”

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Bayley’s WWE status continue to surface.