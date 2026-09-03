Bayley could be nearing her return to WWE television.

A new report indicates that creative pitches have recently been discussed for Bayley on the WWE Raw brand, with the former Women’s Champion expected to return in the near future. The current expectation is that she could be back on television within the next few weeks.

Bayley has been absent from WWE programming since her loss to Lyra Valkyria on the July 18 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Following the match, Valkyria attacked Bayley, with the angle seemingly designed to write her off television for a period of time.

While she has not appeared on WWE television since then, Bayley did return to the ring for a live event on July 26 in Bakersfield, California.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)