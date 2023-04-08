Bayley is reportedly not expected to leave WWE.

As noted, Monday’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita on next week’s RAW. Bayley did not come to the ring with SKY and Kai, but she was originally scheduled to, indicating that she was pulled from the show for some reason at the last minute. The change at RAW came after Bayley made interesting comments during WrestleMania Weekend. Following Damage CTRL’s WrestleMania loss to Lita, Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Bayley took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and simply wrote, “And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye” She then posted the same text to Instagram, just without the “Bye” at the end. You can see her WrestleMania Weekend posts with more context at this link.

In an update, a new report from PWInsider notes how multiple sources indicate that there is no expectation of Bayley to leave the company any time soon.

It was also noted that Bayley’s social media posts are apparently just Bayley building up storyline buzz, and not a sign that she is unhappy or that her creative is being dropped. There is still no word on where WWE is going with Damage CTRL, or what is planned for Bayley.

Bayley has not tweeted since making the aforementioned posts on social media.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.