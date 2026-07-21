There continues to be speculation surrounding Bayley’s WWE future as questions remain about the status of her contract.

While Bayley’s exact contract expiration date has not been made public, it is believed to fall in the fourth quarter of 2026. If she does not agree to a new deal with WWE, she would be free to sign elsewhere, including AEW, TNA or CMLL, as early as October.

The speculation gained additional momentum following the July 20 episode of WWE Raw, where Lyra Valkyria referenced Bayley while celebrating her victory over her at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“I’m probably glowing because I dropped the dead weight when I ran Bayley outta here,” she said.

At this point, there is no confirmation that Bayley is leaving WWE. The finish to her match with Valkyria, which saw Bayley laid out in a post-match attack, leaves the situation open to multiple possibilities. The angle could serve as a way to write her off television ahead of a departure, or it could simply be setting the stage for a future return. Another possibility is that the storyline was designed to provide flexibility while Bayley continues weighing her long-term future.

Adding further intrigue to the situation, Mercedes Moné has continued teasing a potential showdown with Bayley. Moné has referenced Bayley by her pre-WWE ring name, Davina Rose, on social media and recently shared a WrestleDream promotional poster imagining a dream match between the two in AEW (see photo below).