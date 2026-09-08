Bayley is back on WWE television, but conflicting reports have emerged regarding her contract status.

Following Bayley’s surprise return on Monday’s episode of Raw, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Bayley had signed a new contract with WWE.

“Yep, signed a new deal,” Meltzer said.

PWInsider has since disputed that report. According to the outlet, multiple WWE sources indicated that there have not been any recent contract negotiations with Bayley because she still has significant time remaining on her current agreement.

PWInsider added that anyone claiming Bayley signed a new contract in connection with her return is “100% wrong.”

Despite the conflicting contract reports, PWInsider confirmed that Bayley’s appearance was not a one-off. She is back as a full-time member of the Raw roster and is expected to travel with WWE moving forward.

Bayley returned during the Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match between Lyra Valkyria, Sol Ruca and Maxxine Dupri. Valkyria appeared to have the match won after hitting Night Wing on Dupri, but Bayley pulled the referee out of the ring before the three-count.

The interference allowed Ruca to hit Valkyria with the Sol Snatcher and secure her place in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Bayley then attacked Valkyria after the bell, unloading with punches and chasing her around ringside. She attempted to put Valkyria through the announce table, but Valkyria managed to escape.

While Bayley is officially back on Raw, her contractual situation remains unclear. Meltzer reported that she signed a new agreement, while PWInsider maintains that no new deal was necessary because she still has substantial time left on her existing contract.

Bayley’s contract was originally believed to be expiring in October, though it is possible that time was previously added to the agreement.