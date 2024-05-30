Don’t expect to see Becky Lynch any time soon.

After dropping the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia and coming up short in her Steel Cage rematch for the title on Monday’s WWE Raw, “The Man” is expected to take an extended break from WWE.

“Becky Lynch didn’t renew,” Dave Meltzer wrote about Lynch’s WWE contract negotiations in this week’s issue of his Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com. “Becky Lynch is taking an extended leave. From what I was told, it’s not like a short period of time. She was looking for a long time out.”

Meltzer also noted that with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins off the road after re-signing with WWE and undergoing knee surgery in April, it doesn’t make much sense for Lynch to still be making the towns.

“If (Rollins) is not on the road, it makes sense for her to not be on the road,” he wrote. They can’t be hurting for money where they need it right now. Maybe she’s looking at other things or maybe she’s not.”

PWTorch.com added that WWE is confident she will return to the company at some point but that her “body and mind could use a break for a while.”

PWInsider.com is also reporting that Lynch has no plans to make the move to AEW.