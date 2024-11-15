The return of “The Man” appears to be on the horizon.

For the first time since taking a lengthy hiatus from WWE back in May, Becky Lynch is scheduled to make her first public appearance this weekend.

The former WWE Women’s Champion will be at the 2024 Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, California.

On Sunday, November 17, Lynch will take part in a discussion at NYA East. The promotional material for the appearance reads as follows:

“WWE Superstar, trailblazer, and New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Quin will join us for a conversation about her recent memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. We’ll look back on her legendary career — from her early days grinding on the road to being in the first ever women’s match to main event WrestleMania — and just maybe get a glimpse at what The Man has in store for us next.”

The final line in the above promotional material is interesting, as sources in both WWE and Netflix have stated that “The Man” is expected back in the mix in time for the highly-anticipated debut of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 7, 2025.

According to PWInsider.com, this would indicate that Lynch and WWE are close to, or have already finalized, a new agreement for her long-awaited comeback.

The report would go on to tease the possibility of an announcement coming as soon as this weekend, where a lot of eyeballs will be on Netflix when Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul takes place tonight, Friday, November 15, in a live boxing special event on the streaming platform.

UPDATE: According to a report by WRKD Wrestling, not only is Becky Lynch’s new agreement with WWE finalized, but it has been for some time now.

