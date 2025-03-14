– Becky Lynch and Bret Hart served as key inspirations for Natalya as she worked on her memoir.

– Sources within NXT expressed satisfaction with how Roadblock was executed, praising both its production quality and overall presentation.

– Despite her departure from LFG, Mickie James still has scheduled WWE-related promotional appearances in the coming weeks.

– Moose reportedly left a strong impression on WWE officials, according to those we spoke with. He previously had discussions with Canyon Ceman before Ceman’s exit from the company.

– Becky Lynch was spotted in Mexico today, and we’ve heard that creative discussions for her potential return are still ongoing.

– Regarding Jeff Cobb and WWE, multiple sources confirmed that he was internally listed on WWE’s roster this week.

– Rey Fenix recently underwent medical evaluations, and his vignette was featured on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

