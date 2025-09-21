– The return of WWE Hall of Famer Beth Copeland (Beth Phoenix) at AEW All Out: Toronto is something that has reportedly been in discussion for quite some time, and the idea has been floated around internally on multiple occasions.

– The call time for the AEW All Out: Toronto show was “very early,” according to backstage sources.

– Nick Wayne remains sidelined at this time and was not cleared to compete at AEW All Out: Toronto on Saturday.

– As noted, Orange Cassidy was announced for a return on AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday. Cassidy has been cleared for several weeks and is available for in-ring action.

– There was a strong presence from Warner Bros. Discovery representatives in attendance at the AEW All Out: Toronto show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)