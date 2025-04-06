AEW’s creative plans have undergone some last-minute changes following an injury to Jay White. The Bullet Club Gold member suffered a hand injury during his March 29 match against Kevin Knight, which has since forced him to withdraw from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

As a result of White’s absence, Kevin Knight has stepped into his place, leading to adjustments in AEW’s programming—most notably affecting the planned lineup for Dynamite. Sources indicate that AEW had been preparing for a marquee match between Jay White and Will Ospreay at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view. With White sidelined, Knight has now been woven into those creative threads.

When it comes to who was originally booked to win that match, details remain tightly under wraps. We’re told that even internally, there have been ongoing discussions and suggestions from both talent and creative regarding the tournament direction.

Jay White isn’t the only talent dealing with injury setbacks. Orange Cassidy is reportedly dealing with a more serious issue that could keep him off television for an extended period. Meanwhile, there’s optimism that Mark Davis might return within a 4-to-8-week window, depending on how his recovery progresses.

There’s also concern that White’s hand injury may ultimately require surgery, which could impact his return timeline even further.

