With AEW All In fast approaching this summer, the card remains largely under wraps, including details surrounding one of the show’s most anticipated bouts—the AEW World Championship match.

At this point, the promotion has confirmed that the winner of the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation Cup will challenge for the AEW World Title at All In. However, that competitor won’t be revealed until the Double or Nothing pay-per-view takes place, leaving the title match picture murky for now.

Internally, AEW is keeping plans for the Owen Hart Cup winner and the All In main event very quiet. It’s currently unclear whether this secrecy is due to final decisions still being made or if the company is simply being extra cautious to prevent any potential leaks.

AEW All In: Texas takes place on July 12, 2025 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

