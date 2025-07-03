Pro wrestling fans like hearing enthusiastic, passionate and well-educated analysts handle the call on WWE commentary.

With that in mind, there is reportedly a strong internal push to get Corey Graves back on weekly main roster television, regardless of the long-term availability of other broadcast team members.

Graves has been filling in for Pat McAfee over the past month, joining Michael Cole on commentary for WWE Raw on Netflix while McAfee takes time away from the company. His recent performances have sparked renewed support from many within WWE who believe Graves brings a high level of passion and professionalism to the booth that should be featured on flagship programming each week.

As noted, Graves received rave reviews from many within the company for his work as part of the commentary team alongside Mexican pro wrestling legend Konnan on the WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide 2025 special event back on June 7.

While WWE officials recognize the major mainstream value Pat McAfee brings due to his popularity outside of wrestling, there is a growing belief that Graves is simply too talented to remain in a secondary role. Many backstage have described him as “way too good and passionate” to not have a consistent spot on either Raw or SmackDown.

As of now, Graves continues to work on WWE NXT each Tuesday night on The CW, where he joins Vic Joseph and Booker T on commentary. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding any potential changes being made to WWE’s various commentary teams continue to surface.

(H/T: WrestleVotes)