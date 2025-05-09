WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY is reportedly earning rave reviews internally, with many within the company viewing her as a breakout star in 2024.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reports that a senior WWE official involved in creative and decision-making sees SKY as a standout performer this year. Her impressive in-ring ability, combined with strong character work and expressive promo delivery—despite the language barrier—have elevated her status backstage.

“She blends the passion and vocal charisma that made Asuka compelling without fluent English, with an elite in-ring workrate,” the unnamed executive stated. “Everyone backstage enjoys working with her. There’s never any resistance to booking her strongly or building matches around her strengths.”

SKY’s momentum was on full display during WrestleMania 41 Night Two, where she defended her Women’s World Championship in a critically acclaimed triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. The bout drew praise from none other than “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and SKY retained her title by pinning Belair in what many considered the highlight of the evening.

Having signed with WWE in 2018, SKY was already recognized globally as one of the best wrestlers in the world. On the main roster, she has held the Women’s Championship twice and captured the Women’s Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions.

While SKY is not currently scheduled to compete at this weekend’s WWE Backlash event, she is set to be in action next Monday, May 12, on Raw, where she’ll team up with Rhea Ripley to face Roxanne Perez and Giulia in tag team competition.