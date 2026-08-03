A familiar face could be making his long-awaited WWE return on tonight’s episode of Raw.

According to one source, Big Cass is backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw in Des Moines, Iowa, and is reportedly being kept out of sight ahead of the broadcast.

The expectation is that Cass will make a surprise appearance during the show, officially marking his return to WWE after spending several years away from the company.

Cass recently wrapped up his run in AEW, where he competed under the name Big Bill. After informing the promotion that he would not be signing a new contract, he made the move back to WWE.

In recent weeks, WWE has fueled speculation by airing a series of teaser vignettes pointing toward his return, with tonight’s episode of Raw now expected to serve as the culmination of that storyline. While nothing has been officially confirmed by WWE, all signs point to Big Cass making his return before the night is over.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, IA.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)