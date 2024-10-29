Don’t expect to see Bill Goldberg in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared on WWE programming for a segment involving GUNTHER, which culminated with the former WCW icon telling “The Ring General” that “you’re next!”

Despite that, and the fact that Goldberg has been featured on high-profile matches for multiple past WWE special events in Saudi Arabia, there are no plans at this time for him to make the trip to Riyadh this weekend.

Whether or not WWE has actual plans for a Goldberg vs. GUNTHER match, or more use out of Goldberg in the future, remains to be seen.

