WWE reportedly made several edits to the Netflix replay of Night of Champions following Saturday’s premium live event.

Fans quickly noticed that Bron Breakker’s head appeared blurred at various points during the replay after he began bleeding in his match against Seth Rollins.

According to one source, the decision to blur Breakker’s bloodied face was made by WWE. The report also noted that several camera angles from the live broadcast were swapped out for alternate shots in the replay version available on Netflix.

In addition to the blurring, the replay reportedly features at least one moment where the broadcast cuts away to a crowd shot for several seconds instead of showing Breakker after he was busted open.

The report added that WWE also altered crowd audio on the replay, describing it as a common practice for Netflix versions of its events.

Following Rollins putting Breakker through a table, the live crowd’s “holy sh–” chants were reportedly replaced with chants of “This is awesome!” on the replay.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.