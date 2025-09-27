– Regarding Bo Dallas’ recent absence with The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown, there has been no word why it happened. The Wyatt Sicks appeared at ringside to help promote their upcoming WWE Tag-Team Championship defense against The Street Profits when Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins beat Melo Don’t Miz duo Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in a title eliminator bout on the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown.

– Following his performance in his WWE main roster in-ring title match debut on WWE SmackDown, where he lost in an impressive, crowd-pleasing outing against WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn, WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans was met with a warm reaction from those backstage at the Kia Center. Evans is scheduled to face Josh Briggs in his second match in back-to-back high-profile WWE events tonight at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 premium live event from the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

