As previously noted, former WWE/AEW star Bobby Fish made his Impact debut at Victory Road on Friday by cutting a promo.

PWInsider has more details and notes on the current status of Fish with the promotion. Fish and Joe Hendry filmed backstage material that will be used on future episodes of Impact TV.

Fish has reportedly not yet signed with Impact Wrestling, but he’s currently set to work Bound for Glory on October 7th and the following TV tapings the next night, both of which are being held in Albany, New York.

Although it’s said to be unclear whether he’ll be working additional dates beyond those shows, it is said to be “certainly possible.”