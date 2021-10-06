Bobby Fish is set to make his AEW debut during tonight’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will challenge new TNT Champion Sammy Guevara for the title.

Fish worked the MLW Fightland tapings this past weekend in Philadelphia and told people that he still had not signed with AEW, according to Fightful Select. Fish also told people that he wasn’t signed to MLW, and remains a free agent.

When AEW announced Fish vs. Guevara last week, it was indicated by PWInsider that tonight’s Dynamite appearance is not expected to just be a one-off for Fish, but there’s no word on when he might make another appearance for AEW, or if they will offer him a contract.

Fish, who turns 45 on October 27, has been taking indie bookings on the East Coast as of late. He was released from his WWE contract on August 6.

