“The All Mighty” is coming.

And soon.

A few weeks ago, we reported that former members of The Hurt Business faction in WWE were in negotiations with AEW to join the company.

The expectation at the time was that Bobby Lashley, MVP and Shelton Benjamin would each eventually put pen-to-paper on contracts to join All Elite Wrestling sooner rather than later.

Following the television debut of MVP at last week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special episode from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York (Watch Video Here), the three reportedly signed their respective contracts to join the AEW talent roster.

On this week’s special milestone AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show, MVP was advertised to make an announcement, which ended up being the debut of Shelton Benjamin (Watch Video Here).

With two of the three members officially in the mix, the third and final member, Lashley, is expected to make his AEW debut imminently.

The belief is that the three will be involved in a faction similar to The Hurt Business in WWE, likely to be called The Hurt Syndicate, and that MVP will serve as the mouthpiece for the group, while Lashley and Benjamin wrestle.

(H/T: Fightful Select)