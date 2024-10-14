Bobby Lashley is expected to make his debut with All Elite Wrestling in the very near future.

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Lashley has reportedly signed with AEW and it’s just a matter of time before we see him on television.

While many people expected to see The Almighty One at WrestleDream on Saturday night, Fightful Select is reporting that he was not backstage at the show. It was noted that AEW officials considered having Lashley debut at the pay-per-view event but decided against it.

Several sources indicated that having Lashley debut at WrestleDream 2024, likely attacking Swerve Strickland, would have taken away from Bryan Danielson suffering his defeat to Jon Moxley. The company believed that two beatdowns of hometown stars would not have gone over well with the fans in attendance.

Finally, it was added that Lashley’s AEW debut is just a matter of weeks away. He’ll be aligned with MVP and Shelton Benjamin when he arrives.