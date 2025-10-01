— Pwinsider is reporting that Bobby Roode was backstage at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings, continuing his role as one of WWE’s most trusted producers in recent months.

— Otis was seen at the WWE Performance Center today.

— WWE LFG is preparing to begin filming its third season at the Performance Center in the near future.

— WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted a new video on Instagram taking on the four-minute plank challenge alongside his daughter, WWE Superstar and current Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair.

In the caption, Flair joked, “She’s coming for all my records! 💪🏻 @charlottewwe”

The 16-time World Champion didn’t quite make it to the full four minutes, but you can check out the clip below: