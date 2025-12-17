The fallout from Thea Hail’s shocking NXT Women’s North American Title win has reportedly led to significant behind-the-scenes adjustments within WWE’s developmental brand.

Hail defeated Blake Monroe on the December 16 episode of NXT, but the finish was not originally planned. The unexpected title change came at a particularly difficult time for the brand, as NXT had already wrapped up its remaining tapings for the year so talent could head home for the Christmas break.

With weeks of creative already finalized and filmed, those involved were forced into a frantic scramble to make previously taped material align with the sudden championship switch.

At one point, WWE’s official website briefly listed Monroe as the titleholder, adding to the confusion before the error was corrected.

Internally, there was belief that Monroe may have had the wind knocked out of her prior to what was supposed to be a kick-out attempt, though that explanation was never fully confirmed.

Once the decision was made to move forward with the title change, WWE leaned into it quickly.

The win was promoted heavily across social media, and new graphics were produced in short order.

The post-match confrontation between Hail and Monroe, which aired later on the show, was also not originally planned and was reportedly added on short notice.

Sometimes, the only option is to embrace the chaos.

And roll with it.

The situation is also said to have triggered a policy shift within NXT.

Going forward, talent booked for tapings are expected to remain until the end of filming, even if their segments are completed early. This would reportedly apply to pre-taped matches often filmed on Mondays, with talent likely required to stay through the following night’s show.

As for what’s next, a rematch between Hail and Monroe is already being discussed internally. Many expect it to take place at NXT New Year’s Evil, though nothing has been officially confirmed.

