TNA reportedly exaggerated the attendance figure for its Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 12 in Lowell, Massachusetts, though the show still ranks among the most successful events in company history.

TNA publicly announced that Bound For Glory drew 7,794 fans to the Tsongas Center, calling it a new North American record. However, documents obtained by Wrestlenomics from the University of Massachusetts Lowell — which owns the venue — paint a different picture.

A report from venue operator Oak View Group listed 5,554 tickets sold, with 6,137 fans scanned through the turnstiles. Despite the discrepancy, the report described the show as a “great success,” noting that food and beverage sales were among the highest in the arena’s history.

When asked for comment, TNA spokesperson Ross Forman told Wrestlenomics that the announced figure “was verified by the venue management team at the Tsongas Center.” Forman added that the show “was a venue record” and that it topped the previous North American record set by Slammiversary in July.

Oak View Group’s District General Manager Keith Vaske also confirmed that Bound For Glory set a record, saying, “We do consider it to be a record for a ticketed sporting event at the Tsongas Center.”

Vaske explained that 243 additional premium seats not reflected in the initial report brought total ticketed capacity to 7,484 – higher than the listed setup of 7,241. He said TNA, like most promoters, had final say on what attendance was publicly announced.

“This is a general practice we have with most promoters for events as it is ultimately their event to send out messaging,” Vaske stated in comments relayed via UMass Lowell personnel.

Forman said the report obtained “doesn’t show the full picture,” noting that standing room and comped access also factored in. “Beyond our ticketed attendees we also had many seats and standing room only occupied by TNA credentialed guests, media, staff, VIPs, and other groups that brought the total attendance to 7,794,” he said.

He added that while TNA staff and guests were counted, the venue’s 225 workers were not included in the total.

Financially, the event was a major success for TNA. The 5,554 tickets sold produced a $390,348 gate, averaging about $70 per ticket. The Tsongas Center charged TNA a $45,000 rental fee, while fans spent another $122,156 on food and beverages — a record number for the venue.

“I am so proud of TNA Wrestling – the wrestlers, staff, crew, fans and everyone else. We wanted to break the attendance record. Well, we did that with, truly, a record-breaking night in company history,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “The BFG matches were amazing and the electricity inside the Tsongas Center was incredible.”

