Braun Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, and EC3 have been promoted for an upcoming Qatar Pro Wrestling show.

Fightful Select reports that the wrestlers appearing at the show isn’t a slam dunk thing just yet. As of late week, they have not committed and no contracts have been signed for the two to appear at the QPW wrestling show

Killer Kross said he’s agreed to appear, but nothing is signed and official as of yet. The promotion announced that Bryan Danielson has agreed to work dates for them, but no contract had been signed as of that time.

The report added that several wrestlers have spoken highly of their treatment and pay while working for QPW.