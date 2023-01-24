ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage will reportedly see his AEW contract expire soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Cage’s current AEW contract is set to expire in a matter of weeks, unless an extension is reached.

Cage originally signed with AEW in 2020, and his deal was set to expire in 2022, but that was before his option-year was picked up by AEW. At that time, word going around was that Cage was pleasantly surprised as he didn’t expect to have his option-year picked up after being off TV for almost one year.

There have been feelers within WWE to gauge the company’s interest in possibly bringing Cage in, but it remains to be seen if there’s actual interest from either side.

Cage has received internal praise for his work since returning to AEW TV in September 2022, which came after he’d been working for Warrior Wrestling, XPW, and other indie promotions, as well as ROH. Cage is currently on a four-match winning streak in AEW. After losing to Jungle Boy at the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on December 14, Cage has picked up Dark and Elevation wins over Schaff, Carl Randers, and Willie Mack and then he defeated Mack again on last week’s Rampage episode.

While Cage has been praised for his recent work, there’s no word yet on if this means AEW is looking to re-sign him, but it seems likely. There has been talk of AEW building Cage up as well.

Cage currently holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona of The Embassy, led by Prince Nana. They captured the straps at ROH Final Battle on December 10 by defeating Dalton Castle and The Boys.

This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature Cage vs. Bryan Danielson in singles action.

