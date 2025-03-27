Many within AEW were reportedly surprised by Saraya’s departure. Further details on the circumstances surrounding her exit are expected to emerge soon.

Ricochet recently took time off for his wedding, as mentioned on the March 26 episode of AEW Dynamite. He and Samantha Irvin tied the knot this past weekend.

Mina Shirakawa’s agreement with AEW has been in the works for some time. With her contractual ties to STARDOM in Japan now behind her, she is looking forward to spending more time in the United States.

Despite ongoing speculation, we can confirm that Britt Baker remains under contract with AEW and will be with the company for the foreseeable future.

(H/T: Fightful Select)