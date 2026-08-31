Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.’s surprise return at AEW All In appears to have come together fairly late in the process.

Baker resurfaced at Sunday’s All In from Wembley Stadium, marking her first AEW appearance since November 2024. She interfered in the TBS Championship match, helping Persephone defeat Maya World before revealing herself to the crowd.

As late as Friday, Baker was reportedly still at home in Florida, with members of the AEW roster unaware that she would be involved at All In. She did not travel to London with the rest of the roster.

Things began moving on Saturday, however, when word started circulating backstage that Baker could be involved in the show. While the exact timing has not been confirmed, there was an indication that plans for her return may have been finalized relatively late.

Baker reportedly did not arrive in London until Sunday morning and didn’t make it to Wembley Stadium until after the scheduled talent call time.

As for her nearly two-year absence, Baker’s name had surfaced internally on multiple occasions regarding a potential return to AEW television.

Discussions are said to have picked up considerably after the Rebel Heart edition of Dynamite was announced, though there had also been previous attempts to bring her back.

Baker was reportedly open to returning during that period, but those earlier discussions ultimately did not result in an appearance. Those close to Baker have also indicated that she took herself off the road in 2024, though the reason for that decision remains unclear.

AEW promoted Baker merchandise following her return at All In, but the shirts featured were existing designs from previous years rather than merchandise specifically created ahead of her comeback.

(H/T: Fightful Select)