AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has inked a new contract extension with the company.

As noted, this week’s AEW Dynamite episode saw Baker announce that she had news on a free agent signing for AEW. She later revealed during a segment with Tony Schiavone that she is the signing.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Baker recently agreed on a new contract extension with AEW. There is no word on the length of the extension, but the Dynamite segment was based on an actual contract extension.

Baker originally signed with AEW in January 2019. She won the strap from Hikaru Shida at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view this past May, beginning her first reign with the title.

Baker will defend the AEW Women’s World Title against Kris Statlander at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view.

