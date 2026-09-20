Britt Baker is reportedly set to make several upcoming appearances for AEW.

Baker returned to the ring on the September 9 “Rebel Heart” edition of AEW Dynamite, competing in her first match for the company in nearly two years. While she has not wrestled since that show, a new report indicates that she will remain on the road with AEW.

“Yes, she’s back on the road with All Elite Wrestling,” the report stated. “And expected for several upcoming television dates.”

One date worth watching is the September 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled to take place at the Petersen Events Center in Baker’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There is no confirmation at this point that Baker will appear on the show.

Baker teamed with Hikaru Shida and Persephone to defeat Hyan, Maya World and Thunder Rosa on the September 9 “Rebel Heart” Dynamite.

The match marked Baker’s first AEW bout since the November 13, 2024 episode of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford.

(H/T: Fightful Select Answers Q&A)