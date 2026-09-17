More details have surfaced regarding the broadcast status of the upcoming Worlds Collide event.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported Thursday that while it remains unclear whether the September 26 show will air live or on a delay, the event will be taped and will feature commentary.

“Still not sure whether World’s Collide will air live or even on delay,” Alvarez wrote. “But it is being filmed with commentary.”

This follows a report earlier in the week indicating that, as of that time, there were no broadcast plans internally listed for Worlds Collide. Those plans could still change ahead of the event.

Worlds Collide is scheduled to take place September 26 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The event will run head-to-head with AEW All Out, which takes place the same night at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live WWE Worlds Collide Results coverage.