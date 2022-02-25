New details are being revealed on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar going off-script at the Elimination Chamber last weekend.

As noted, Lesnar went off-script when he smashed through his pod to enter the Chamber match, which saw him capture the WWE Title after Bobby Lashley was removed from the match due to an injury angle. Lesnar went on to dominate the other participants, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory, pinning Theory for the win.

WWE had already removed Lashley from the match with the injury angle that saw Rollins Buckle Bomb Theory through his pod. The timer went off for Lashley’s entrance and the idea was that his pod would still open for his entrance as it was his turn to come in, but he wasn’t there. Lesnar obviously knew Lashley was going to be taken out of the match, but he did not know they were going to signal for Lashley’s pod to open, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that Lesnar figured he was next, but he also knew that WWE was running low on time and had a hard-out for when the show had to be over. Lesnar reportedly thought Lashley’s pod opening was a mistake, and that his pod was supposed to open, so he physically broke out of his pod, and then entered the match.

The other participants apparently knew there would be a quick rush to the finish, and they still had spots to do, before Lesnar came in, but they also knew that when Lesnar came in, it was time to just get destroyed. They may have figured things were rushed anyway because they were likely to have to rush even more through Lesnar eliminating everyone, if Lesnar would’ve waited a few more minutes.

Lesnar went on to win the WWE Title and will now challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38.

Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble win over Lesnar, and is rumored to be out of action for up to 4 months. He met with WWE doctors in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week, but there is no word on what was decided on. WWE is blaming Lashley’s absence on a potential concussion suffered during the Elimination Chamber spot.

