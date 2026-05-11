An interesting new update has surfaced regarding Brock Lesnar’s current standing with WWE.

Following his loss to Oba Femi at WWE WrestleMania 42, Lesnar appeared to walk away from the business, leaving his gloves and boots in the ring in what many fans viewed as a retirement moment.

Speculation only intensified recently after WWE quietly moved Lesnar to the alumni section on WWE.com.

Despite that move, a new report suggests “The Beast Incarnate” may not actually be done with WWE after all.

According to PWInsider.com, Lesnar is still internally listed as an active performer within WWE. The report added that Lesnar is currently viewed as a “free agent” since he is not assigned to either the Raw or SmackDown roster.

That said, the situation remains somewhat confusing.

While other unaffiliated names such as Omos, AJ Lee, Paige and others are listed on WWE’s official “free agent” page, Lesnar instead appears under the alumni section, a category typically reserved for former WWE talent no longer with the company.

Interesting timing.

Additional insight into the situation was also provided by Dave Meltzer in the April 27, 2026 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com where he discussed what has reportedly been said internally within WWE regarding Lesnar’s apparent retirement angle.

“Most in the company believed that was not his retirement and nobody would confirm that it was a true retirement. We were outright told to treat it as an angle including from the same person who warned us to treat the first Seth Rollins injury as an angle. Lesnar’s stuff by design is almost always kept secretive, Lesnar was very convincing and the situation came across so big that it would almost be a letdown for him to retire again. Most had expected his retirement at SummerSlam, since it is in Minneapolis this year.”