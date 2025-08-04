Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two).

Pwinsider is reporting that the company quietly flew him into New Jersey on Saturday night and kept him hidden all day on Sunday. He didn’t enter the arena until just before he was set to come to the ring.

There’s been buzz about a big surprise that even the writing team wasn’t clued in on about and clearly, that was it.

Cody Rhodes just dethroned John Cena at SummerSlam! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/e1XkSZ8qZC — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025

Mr. SummerSlam is back and left us all speechless! pic.twitter.com/XH0nnguQDq — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)