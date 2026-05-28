Brock Lesnar’s latest WWE return is apparently only getting started.

After suffering a loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania, Lesnar appeared to tease retirement in what many viewed as a storyline sendoff. That didn’t last long, however, as “The Beast Incarnate” resurfaced shortly after to attack Femi and reignite their rivalry heading into WWE Clash in Italy this weekend.

And it looks like the company has additional plans lined up for Lesnar beyond the international premium live event.

According to a new report, Lesnar is currently expected to remain part of WWE programming after Clash in Italy, signaling that his latest comeback run will continue beyond Sunday’s show in Turin.

One thing reportedly not on Lesnar’s schedule at the moment is WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from Madison Square Garden. While plans can always change, he is not currently slated for the special event.

Even so, WWE officials are said to have more appearances planned for Lesnar moving forward as his renewed feud with Oba Femi continues to develop.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.

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(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)