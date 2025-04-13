While Brock Lesnar’s name recently surfaced in conversation, sources confirm that there have been no internal discussions or plans to bring him back at this time.

The count-out finish involving Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega was not part of the original script. We’re working to confirm further details, but it’s noted that the segment was only listed internally as a single-slot segment.

As previously revealed earlier this week, Maxxine Dupri and Natalya had been planning to team up for some time, which explains why their matching gear was ready in advance.

WWE will kick off WrestleMania weekend with a special event on Friday at 4 PM ET (1 PM local time).

Additionally, this year’s WWE World Superstore is expected to be the largest in company history.

