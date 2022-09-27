Brock Lesnar is reportedly scheduled for WWE Crown Jewel.

There’s no word yet on who Lesnar will be wrestling, if he will be working a match, but a new report from Ringside News notes that The Beast is currently booked for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Lesnar has not been seen since losing the title unification match to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.

WWE only has Lesnar advertised for two upcoming shows as of this writing – WWE Day 1 on Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

WWE Crown Jewel will take place on Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The only match announced for Crown Jewel as of this writing is Reigns defending his title against Logan Paul.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.