“You f**ked up! You f**ked up!”

That was the ruthless reaction from the 14,000+ fans packed inside the sold-out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Monday night, January 5, 2026 at WWE Raw “Stranger Things Night” when Bron Breakker nearly broke his neck.

As advertised, The Vision member was battling CM Punk in the main event of the evening at the WWE Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary show, when an accident during a spot on the ropes nearly led to disaster.

Breakker attempted his frankensteiner spot off the ropes to Punk, when a timing issue of sorts led to Breakker landing badly on his neck, neck and shoulders.

Fortunately for everyone involved, Breakker was able to get up and finish the match, and actually even did the frankensteiner spot correctly moments later, before ultimately losing in his attempt to dethrone “The Best in the World” in their WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown.

Once the show wrapped up, Breakker was checked by the medical team behind-the-scenes at the Barclays Center. According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Breakker was cleared by WWE’s medical team.

“Bron was checked out by medical after the show and was cleared,” Alvarez wrote after the 1/5 show in “The Empire State.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 1/5/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage Update Confirming Injury, Time Off For Another WWE Superstar