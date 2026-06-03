There appears to be some positive news regarding Bron Breakker following concerns that surfaced after this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Fans began speculating about Breakker’s status after a video made the rounds online showing him badly limping following his match against Seth Rollins on Monday night. Given that Breakker only recently returned from hernia surgery, the footage immediately raised questions about whether he may have suffered another setback.

However, a new report indicates that doesn’t appear to be the case.

According to False Finish, Breakker is dealing with some bumps and bruises coming out of the match, but nothing serious enough to affect his in-ring future or require time away from WWE programming.

“Bron Breakker was indeed banged up after his match with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW but nothing that will affect him or working in-ring moving forward,” the source noted.

That report seems to line up with Breakker’s recent activity. Just one day after the RAW match and the circulating video, Breakker was back in action during WWE’s European Summer Tour, competing at a live event in France.

That’s an encouraging sign.

While the footage of Breakker limping understandably sparked concern among fans, the latest update suggests he is simply dealing with the physical wear and tear that comes with competing at a high level rather than a significant injury.

Considering Breakker only recently made his return from hernia surgery and WWE has continued positioning him as one of the company’s top rising stars, avoiding another injury would be a major relief as his push toward the main event scene continues.

(H/T: False Finish)