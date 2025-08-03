Two WWE Superstars may be dealing with physical setbacks coming out of night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed Bron Breakker’s limited role in the post-main event angle involving Seth Rollins and CM Punk, noting a potential injury that may have kept him from getting physical, a change in the original plans.

“Bron Breakker got hurt. I don’t know the severity yet. Hopefully I’ll know tomorrow,” Meltzer said.

Alvarez followed up by noting Breakker’s leg was noticeably taped up when he appeared after the main event. “He was out there for the main event. He had his leg all taped up. I didn’t get any sort of update, but usually it takes a day or so for them to get looked at,” Alvarez said.

Meltzer elaborated further, noting Breakker’s movement was clearly affected backstage. “He was limping really bad going to the back and it was taped up a lot and my presumption was is that they were going to join in in killing Punk and they just let Rollins do it. He could walk on it, but it’s not like he ran in or anything like that or got involved in that finish. I just haven’t heard but I’m sure it was a legitimate injury, unlike the Seth Rollins injury, which was not a legit injury, obviously.”

In another update, Meltzer also confirmed reports that Gunther is expected to undergo surgery following SummerSlam.

“I was told Gunther’s having surgery on his nose. I was told that a couple days ago and it’s very clear from watching the finish that Gunther’s having surgery on his nose pretty quick,” Meltzer stated.

Despite the graphic nature of the finish to Gunther’s match with CM Punk on night one, which saw the Imperium leader’s face covered in blood, Meltzer clarified that the spot was fully planned. “That busted nose thing—that was 100 percent worked blood and planned,” he said.