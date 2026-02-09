An update has surfaced regarding the status of a rising top WWE Superstar on the Raw brand.

Reports surfaced online overnight claiming that Bron Breakker underwent surgery for a ‘serious hernia’.

As of this morning, an additional source has confirmed that those reports are accurate.

The injury is believed to have occurred during last week’s episode of WWE Raw on February 2. During the show, Breakker flipped the commentary desk at ringside as part of an on-screen rampage, stemming from an angle where he was attacked by a mystery man and then eliminated from the Royal Rumble just seconds after the match began a few days earlier on January 31.

According to the report, by Wednesday, February 4, it was determined that surgery would be required to address the hernia.

As a result, Breakker has been pulled from WWE’s road schedule while he recovers.

Additionally, another source noted that Breakker is expected to be out of action for “a number of weeks,” with his WrestleMania 42 status actually even being in question.

“Sources in WWE are optimistic that Breakker can return in time,” one report stated.

It was also noted that Breakker was commended by WWE officials for working through the pain after the injury happened.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Bron Breakker’s injury status continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com & Fightful Select)